MD Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $126,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. 30,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,197. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46.

