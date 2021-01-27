McDonald’s (MCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.65. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

