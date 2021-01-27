McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4,288.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.65. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

