McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.59. 49,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

