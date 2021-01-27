Mcashchain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $827.00 (MCASH)

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Mcashchain has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mcashchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $626,772.17 and approximately $827.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00050831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00292517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00069163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Mcashchain Coin Profile