McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading 7.7% Higher

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.78. 696,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 861,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in McAfee stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 423,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of McAfee as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

