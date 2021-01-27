MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 1,049,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 395,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MBIA by 598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MBIA by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.