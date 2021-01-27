MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.75. MBIA shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares in the company, valued at $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MBIA by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in MBIA by 245.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MBIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 557.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.