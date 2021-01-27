Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Announces Earnings Results

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MXIM stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

