MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.34

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.34 and last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 10755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$250.59 million and a P/E ratio of 55.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

