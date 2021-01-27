Matic Network (MATIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $227.53 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $225.92 million and approximately $227.53 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,674 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

