Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Materion by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after purchasing an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Materion by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

