Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Materialise reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.32 million.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $67.84 on Friday. Materialise has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -848.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

