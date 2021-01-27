Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 78.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.72, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

