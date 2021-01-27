Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 8.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Shares of MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

