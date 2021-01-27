Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

