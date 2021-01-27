Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,543 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 0.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.9% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 461.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.70.

Shares of MLM opened at $293.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $319.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

