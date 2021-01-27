Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTN stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

