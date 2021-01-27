MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.45

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

