MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.45

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. B. Riley boosted their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,148.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
