Marc Fox Sells 47,078 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Fox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 64,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 26.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 540,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

