Manitou Gold Inc. (MTU.V) (CVE:MTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

Manitou Gold Inc. (MTU.V) (CVE:MTU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1101908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.73 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Manitou Gold Inc. (MTU.V) (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Boyer Lake area; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.

