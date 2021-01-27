Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 54,097 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

