Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

