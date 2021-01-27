Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.08

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.08 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

