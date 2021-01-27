Maker (MKR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $152.61 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $152.61 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,441.94 or 0.04490787 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00847273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.