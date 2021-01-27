Mainframe Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.42 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Mainframe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Mainframe is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Mainframe network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Mainframe platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

