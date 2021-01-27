Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mail.ru Group Limited will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

