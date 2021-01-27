Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Reduced by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

