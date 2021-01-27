Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.