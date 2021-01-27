Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 7484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

