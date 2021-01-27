Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 26.00-26.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.1-68.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.04 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.00-26.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.00.

LMT opened at $330.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

