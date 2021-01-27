Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $334.72. 52,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.36 and its 200 day moving average is $371.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

