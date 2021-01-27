Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 435 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,282.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 722,096 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

