Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 381,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 96,202 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 152,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 19,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 114,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

