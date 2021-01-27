Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after buying an additional 638,628 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,848 shares of company stock worth $30,677,819. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.86. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,407. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.