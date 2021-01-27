Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. 214,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844,186. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

