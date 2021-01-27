Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.76. 18,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

