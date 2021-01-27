Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 667,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after buying an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 194,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,318. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

