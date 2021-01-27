Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up approximately 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,242. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.47. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

