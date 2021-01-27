Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 701 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,697,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

