Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.55

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 340036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53.

About Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.