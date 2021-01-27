Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

