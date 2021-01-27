Litecoin Plus (LCP) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $86,464.57 and $6.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,688.09 or 0.99713433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00023153 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.