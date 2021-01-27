Liquidity Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $85,568.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $741,029.87 and $85,568.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00131155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00286641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00068193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00068821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

