Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $81,448.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00051781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00130045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.