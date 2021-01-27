Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,301.76

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) (LON:LIO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,301.76 and traded as low as $1,255.00. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) shares last traded at $1,260.00, with a volume of 86,317 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,308.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,301.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £769.41 million and a P/E ratio of 68.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.19%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO.L) news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 15,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($18.51), for a total value of £223,220.01 ($291,638.37).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

