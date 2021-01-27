Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €214.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) received a €214.00 ($251.76) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €229.79 ($270.34).

Linde plc (LIN.F) stock traded up €7.20 ($8.47) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €210.40 ($247.53). 884,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €211.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €208.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

