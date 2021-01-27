Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 744.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of Lincoln National worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.