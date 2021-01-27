LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $7.65 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $27,117.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,013,472,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,920,817 tokens. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars.

