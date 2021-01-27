LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $987,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.83. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.09.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

